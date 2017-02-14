Pigs in a Blanket with Black Pepper Pastry 

Preheat the oven to 375°. Lightly oil a large baking sheet. In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the sugar and honey over moderate heat. Remove from the heat and whisk in the Dijon until smooth. Let the glaze cool completely.

Step 2

On a lightly floured work surface, unfold the puff pastry and roll out to a 12-inch square. Cut the dough in half, then cut each half into 6 triangles. Brush 1 triangle with the glaze and season with coarsely ground black pepper. Put 1 piece of hot dog on the wide end of the triangle, then loosely roll up. Put the pig in a blanket seam side down on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining triangles, glaze and hot dogs. Brush the pigs in a blanket with the egg wash and sprinkle with flaky sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.