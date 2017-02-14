Pigs in a Blanket with Black Pepper Pastry 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 12
Jen Pelka
March 2017

Jen Pelka of San Francisco’s The Riddler loves serving Champagne with playful bite-size foods like pigs in a blanket. To take them up a notch, she brushes the puff pastry with a tasty mix of honey, mustard and fresh black pepper before rolling up with the hot dogs and baking. Slideshow: More Easy Finger Food Recipes

Ingredients

  • Canola oil, for greasing 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon honey 
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard 
  • One 12- to 14-ounce sheet of thawed frozen all-butter puff pastry 
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Coarsely ground black pepper 
  • 4 long (about 8 inch) hot dogs, cut into thirds 
  • 1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon milk 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Lightly oil a large baking sheet. In a small saucepan, melt  the butter with the sugar and honey over moderate heat. Remove from the heat and whisk in the Dijon until smooth. Let the glaze cool completely.  

Step 2    

On a lightly floured work surface, unfold the puff pastry and roll out to a 12-inch square.  Cut the dough in half, then cut each half into 6 triangles. Brush 1 triangle with the glaze and season with coarsely ground black pepper. Put 1 piece of hot dog on the wide end of the  triangle, then loosely roll up. Put the pig in a blanket seam side down on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining triangles, glaze and hot dogs. Brush the pigs in a blanket with the egg wash and sprinkle with flaky sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. 

Step 3    

Bake the pigs in a blanket  for 30 to 35 minutes, until puffed and golden; rotate the baking sheet halfway through baking. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The unbaked pigs in a blanket can be refrigerated overnight.

