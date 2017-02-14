Pigs in a Blanket with Black Pepper Pastry 

Jen Pelka of San Francisco’s The Riddler loves serving Champagne with playful bite-size foods like pigs in a blanket. To take them up a notch, she brushes the puff pastry with a tasty mix of honey, mustard and fresh black pepper before rolling up with the hot dogs and baking. Slideshow: More Easy Finger Food Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Lightly oil a large baking sheet. In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the sugar and honey over moderate heat. Remove from the heat and whisk in the Dijon until smooth. Let the glaze cool completely.
On a lightly floured work surface, unfold the puff pastry and roll out to a 12-inch square. Cut the dough in half, then cut each half into 6 triangles. Brush 1 triangle with the glaze and season with coarsely ground black pepper. Put 1 piece of hot dog on the wide end of the triangle, then loosely roll up. Put the pig in a blanket seam side down on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining triangles, glaze and hot dogs. Brush the pigs in a blanket with the egg wash and sprinkle with flaky sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Bake the pigs in a blanket for 30 to 35 minutes, until puffed and golden; rotate the baking sheet halfway through baking. Serve hot.
Make Ahead
Author Name: teh105
Review Body: Hot dogs? Seriously?
Date Published: 2017-02-15
Author Name: diva126
Review Body: Delicious... Hope to find more recipes like this.
Date Published: 2017-02-16
Author Name: Deb329
Review Body: Agreed. Hot dogs. Really? No great piggy-in-blanket is made without Vieenees! (Vienna Sausages to the non-Southerns).
Date Published: 2017-04-09
Author Name: JAH99
Review Body: These were a hit at a party and super easy to make.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-05
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: These were really good and a hit at a party I brought to. I would agree that they seem basic but it's a definite crowd pleaser appetizer.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-27