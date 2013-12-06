Pie Crust Pastry

How to Make It
Step 1
In a measuring cup, lightly beat the egg. Add enough of the ice water to measure 1/2 cup.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, shortening and butter. Rub or cut the fat into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse meal.
Step 3
Pour the liquid into the dry ingredients and stir the mixture into the dough.
Step 4
Turn the dough onto a sheet of waxed paper and knead briefly into a smooth ball. Divide the the dough in half, pat each piece into a smooth 6-inch disk, wrap separately in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour. (If the pastry is made a day ahead, let it sit at room temperature for 10 minutes or so to prevent it from cracking when you roll it out.)
