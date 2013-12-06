Pie Crust Pastry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes a 9-inch double pie crust
Food & Wine
May 2011

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 egg
  • 4 to 6 tablespoons water
  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 cup solid vegetable shortening
  • 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a measuring cup, lightly beat the egg. Add enough of the ice water to measure 1/2 cup.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, shortening and butter. Rub or cut the fat into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse meal.

Step 3    

Pour the liquid into the dry ingredients and stir the mixture into the dough.

Step 4    

Turn the dough onto a sheet of waxed paper and knead briefly into a smooth ball. Divide the the dough in half, pat each piece into a smooth 6-inch disk, wrap separately in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour. (If the pastry is made a day ahead, let it sit at room temperature for 10 minutes or so to prevent it from cracking when you roll it out.)

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up