Pickled Tomatoes

Step

Combine all ingredients except for the tomatoes in a medium 4 quart saucepan, whisking until the sugar is completely dissolved. Bring to a rolling boil. Lower the heat and allow the pickling liquid to simmer gently for 5 to 8 minutes. Pack the tomatoes into a 1 quart heat proof jar and then carefully pour the boiling hot liquid over the sliced tomatoes. Let cool to room temperature and then refrigerate until ready to use.