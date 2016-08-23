Pickled Tomatoes

Chef JJ Johnson of The Cecil in Harlem recommends cutting your tomatoes in wedges to keep the juices in the tomatoes during pickling. He also likes to keep the stems on the tomatoes as they help hold the tomatoes together and they become soft and edible after pickling.
How to Make It
Combine all ingredients except for the tomatoes in a medium 4 quart saucepan, whisking until the sugar is completely dissolved. Bring to a rolling boil. Lower the heat and allow the pickling liquid to simmer gently for 5 to 8 minutes. Pack the tomatoes into a 1 quart heat proof jar and then carefully pour the boiling hot liquid over the sliced tomatoes. Let cool to room temperature and then refrigerate until ready to use.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5