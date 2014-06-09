Pickled Summer Peppers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Zoe Nathan
July 2014

Tangy, spicy and crisp, these pickled peppers from Zoe Nathan are delicious with cheesy sandwiches or grilled meats. Slideshow: More Pickled Vegetable Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup white wine vinegar
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 pound sweet small red peppers, such as baby bell—stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 pound hot red chiles, such as Fresno and cayenne, stemmed and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced onion
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar with the water, sugar and salt and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and add all of the remaining ingredients; let cool completely. Transfer the peppers and brine to a heatproof 1-pint jar and refrigerate overnight before serving.

Make Ahead

The pickled peppers can be stored in the brine for up to 1 week.

