Pickled Summer Peppers

Tangy, spicy and crisp, these pickled peppers from Zoe Nathan are delicious with cheesy sandwiches or grilled meats. Slideshow: More Pickled Vegetable Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar with the water, sugar and salt and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and add all of the remaining ingredients; let cool completely. Transfer the peppers and brine to a heatproof 1-pint jar and refrigerate overnight before serving.
Make Ahead
The pickled peppers can be stored in the brine for up to 1 week.
