Pickled Shrimp with Red Remoulade

Serve this supertangy, creamy remoulade alongside the shrimp for dipping, or toss the shrimp in the sauce and pile onto a split croissant as they do at the Pontchartrain Hotel’s Bayou Bar in New Orleans. Slideshow: More Shrimp Appetizer Recipes
How to Make It
Make the pickled shrimp Fill a large pot with ice water. In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the shrimp with 2 cups of water and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the shrimp, remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Transfer the shrimp and the cooking liquid to a large bowl. Set the bowl in the ice water bath and let cool completely.
Make the remoulade In a medium bowl, whisk all of the ingredients and season with salt.
Drain, peel and devein the shrimp and arrange on a platter. Serve with the remoulade and lemon wedges.
Notes
Creole mustard is a spiced, coarse mustard. It can be found at most grocery stores and on amazon.com.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5