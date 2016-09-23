Pickled Shrimp with Red Remoulade
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 12
John Besh and Chris Lusk
November 2016

Serve this supertangy, creamy remoulade alongside the shrimp for dipping, or toss the shrimp in the sauce and pile onto a split croissant as they do at the Pontchartrain Hotel’s Bayou Bar in New Orleans. Slideshow: More Shrimp Appetizer Recipes

Ingredients

Pickled shrimp

  • 1 small onion, quartered
  • 1 quart distilled white vinegar
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup kosher salt
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 teaspoons mustard seeds
  • 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
  • 2 whole cloves
  • 24 jumbo shell-on shrimp (2 1/4 pounds)

Remoulade

  • 1 celery rib, finely chopped
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup Creole or stone-ground mustard
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons jarred horseradish
  • 2 tablespoons hot sauce
  • 2 teaspoons celery salt
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • Kosher salt
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the pickled shrimp Fill a large pot with ice water. In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the shrimp with 2 cups of water and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the shrimp, remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Transfer the shrimp and the cooking liquid to a large bowl. Set the bowl in the ice water bath and let cool completely.

Step 2    

Make the remoulade In a medium bowl, whisk all of the ingredients and season with salt.

Step 3    

Drain, peel and devein the shrimp and arrange on a platter. Serve with the remoulade and lemon wedges.

Notes

Creole mustard is a spiced, coarse mustard. It can be found at most grocery stores and on amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

Citrusy Muscadet: 2014 Domaine Michel Brégeon Sèvre-et-Maine Sur Lie.

