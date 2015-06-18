Pickled Shrimp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 (makes 1 pound)
Cory Bahr
July 2015

Chef Cory Bahr tops his tangy shrimp with microgreens and serves them on a tomato and fresh corn salad. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 lemons, halved and juiced (1 cup), lemons reserved
  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium Vidalia onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 18 bay leaves
  • 1/2 cup flat-leaf parsley
  • 3 ounces crab boil seasoning

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan, boil 8 cups of water with 1/4 cup of the salt. Add the shrimp; boil until cooked, 2 minutes. Drain and chill in an ice bath; drain again.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice and the remaining salt. In two 1-quart glass jars, layer the shrimp, garlic, onion, bay leaves, parsley and 6 of the lemon halves. Add the crab boil seasoning and the lemon dressing and cover. Marinate the shrimp in the fridge for  12 to 24 hours before serving.

