Pickled Shrimp

Chef Cory Bahr tops his tangy shrimp with microgreens and serves them on a tomato and fresh corn salad. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
In a saucepan, boil 8 cups of water with 1/4 cup of the salt. Add the shrimp; boil until cooked, 2 minutes. Drain and chill in an ice bath; drain again.
In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice and the remaining salt. In two 1-quart glass jars, layer the shrimp, garlic, onion, bay leaves, parsley and 6 of the lemon halves. Add the crab boil seasoning and the lemon dressing and cover. Marinate the shrimp in the fridge for 12 to 24 hours before serving.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Lynn Coleman Barrett
Review Body: Loved this for make ahead! Read other review- Drain - Rinse-Excellent!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-08
Author Name: triviamom
Review Body: Way too salty! I will make again because of the good flavors, but I will cut down the amount of salt.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-05-08