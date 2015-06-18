Pickled Shrimp

In a saucepan, boil 8 cups of water with 1/4 cup of the salt. Add the shrimp; boil until cooked, 2 minutes. Drain and chill in an ice bath; drain again.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice and the remaining salt. In two 1-quart glass jars, layer the shrimp, garlic, onion, bay leaves, parsley and 6 of the lemon halves. Add the crab boil seasoning and the lemon dressing and cover. Marinate the shrimp in the fridge for 12 to 24 hours before serving.