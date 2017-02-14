Pickled Shallots 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 cup
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

Making your own delicious condiments is so easy. Chef Hugh Acheson’s pickled shallots, which are very tasty in salads and sandwiches, take only minutes to prepare and can stay in the fridge for days. Slideshow: More Shallot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar 
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon sugar 
  • 4 large shallots (about 1/2 pound), thinly sliced crosswise into rings 

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, salt and sugar with 1/2 cup of water and  simmer over moderate heat until the sugar dissolves. Put the shallots in a small bowl  or pint-size jar and pour the vinegar mixture on top. Cover and refrigerate for at least  4 hours before using.

Make Ahead

The shallots can be refrigerated in the pickling liquid for up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up