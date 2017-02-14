© Abby Hocking
Making your own delicious condiments is so easy. Chef Hugh Acheson’s pickled shallots, which are very tasty in salads and sandwiches, take only minutes to prepare and can stay in the fridge for days. Slideshow: More Shallot Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, salt and sugar with 1/2 cup of water and simmer over moderate heat until the sugar dissolves. Put the shallots in a small bowl or pint-size jar and pour the vinegar mixture on top. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before using.
Make Ahead
The shallots can be refrigerated in the pickling liquid for up to 2 weeks.
