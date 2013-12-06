Pickled Red Onions

These onions are a great addition to salads, but they're also wonderful on burgers or hot dogs or with grilled poultry or meats. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, combine the vinegar and cold water with the sugar and salt. Stir to dissolve the sugar and salt.
Step 2
Put the onion slices in a colander and pour the boiling water over them. Rinse under cool water and drain. Add the onion to the vinegar brine, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled.
Make Ahead
The onions can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Serve With
