Pickled Red Onions
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 CUPS
Deborah Madison
December 1999

These onions are a great addition to salads, but they're also wonderful on burgers or hot dogs or with grilled poultry or meats. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups white wine or cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 cups cold water
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large, dark red onion, sliced into 1/8-inch rounds
  • 3 cups boiling water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the vinegar and cold water with the sugar and salt. Stir to dissolve the sugar and salt.

Step 2    

Put the onion slices in a colander and pour the boiling water over them. Rinse under cool water and drain. Add the onion to the vinegar brine, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled.

Make Ahead

The onions can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Serve With

Citrus and Avocado Salad with Pickled Onions.

