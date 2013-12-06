Pickled Pepper Relish
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 1 PINT
John Fleer
August 1997

This sweet-tart relish was passed down to John Fleer from his great-grandmother. Besides being a refreshing addition to salads, it's also wonderful on grilled or roast chicken or pork chops.  Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon celery seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Pinch of turmeric
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1/3-inch dice
  • 1 medium green bell pepper, cut into 1/3-inch dice
  • 1 large Vidalia or other sweet onion, cut into 1/3-inch dice

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, combine the vinegar, sugar, mustard seeds, celery seeds, salt and turmeric and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Stir in the bell peppers and onion and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the peppers are tender and most of the liquid has evaporated, about 15 minutes. Let cool before serving.  

Make Ahead

The relish can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up