Pickled Pepper Relish

This sweet-tart relish was passed down to John Fleer from his great-grandmother. Besides being a refreshing addition to salads, it's also wonderful on grilled or roast chicken or pork chops. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium saucepan, combine the vinegar, sugar, mustard seeds, celery seeds, salt and turmeric and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Stir in the bell peppers and onion and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the peppers are tender and most of the liquid has evaporated, about 15 minutes. Let cool before serving.
Make Ahead
The relish can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
