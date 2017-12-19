Pickled Pepper Macaroni and Cheese 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Brush a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with butter.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk the half-and-half with the flour, salt, pepper, and 1 cup of water. Stir in the noodles, both cheeses, and the peppers. Scrape the noodle mixture into the prepared baking dish, and bake until bubbling and the noodles are tender, about 30 minutes.