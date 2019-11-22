Pickled Pepper Cheese Ball

Hoop cheddar cheese is made from milk alone, after all of the whey has been strained out, leaving a creamy, mild flavor and texture to the cheese. Along with saltier aged cheddar and pickled sweet Peppadew peppers, it adds a pimento cheese–like flavor to this nostalgic appetizer.
How to Make It
Stir together cream cheese, aged cheddar, hoop cheddar, cherry peppers, and cayenne pepper in a large bowl until thoroughly blended. Divide mixture into 2 equal portions (about 9 ounces each), and shape into 2 balls. Stir together almonds and chives in a medium bowl. Gently roll each cheese ball into almond mixture; pressing lightly to adhere. Chill 1 hour. Serve with crackers.
Make Ahead
Notes
If desired, prepare 1 large cheese ball instead of 2 small.