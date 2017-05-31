Pickled Onions with Trout Roe and Verbena 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pickled onions Pack the onion petals into a clean 2-cup glass jar. In a small saucepan, combine the lemon verbena with the vinegar, sugar, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 cup of water; bring to a boil. Pour the brine over the onions; add additional warm water if the onions are not fully submerged. Close the jar and refrigerate the onions overnight.

Step 2 Make the lemon curd In a small saucepan, whisk the lemon juice with the egg, corn syrup and salt. Bring to a simmer over moderately low heat, whisking constantly, about 3 minutes. As soon as the mixture comes to a simmer, transfer it to a blender. With the machine on, gradually blend in the butter until smooth, about 45 seconds. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate the lemon curd overnight.

Step 3 Make the verbena oil and powder In a small saucepan of boiling water, blanch 1/3 cup of the lemon verbena for 10 seconds. Transfer to a small bowl of ice water to cool completely. Drain and squeeze the lemon verbena dry, then transfer to a blender. Add the grapeseed oil and puree at high speed for 4 minutes. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Strain the oil through a cheesecloth-lined fine sieve before using.

Step 4 Preheat the oven to 225°. Spread the remaining 2/3 cup of lemon verbena in an even layer on a small rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about 10 minutes, until the leaves are dry and crisp. Transfer to a spice grinder and let cool, then grind the leaves to a powder.