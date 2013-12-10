Pickled Okra Succotash

This super-simple okra succotash can be made year-round with frozen vegetables, and is packed with fresh flavor. Slideshow: More Okra Recipes
How to Make It
Add butter to a large skillet or wide shallow pot over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the onions, stirring occasionally, until they begin to turn translucent, about 3 minutes. Gradually add the okra, lima beans, and corn, stirring frequently for about 5 minutes, or until the vegetables have thawed and begin to warm. Add the diced tomatoes (with juices), 1 teaspoon of salt, pepper and cayenne pepper. Mix well, and reduce the heat to low.
Stirring occasionally, allow the succotash to simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Let it sit for five minutes before serving.
