Pickled Okra Succotash

Step 1

Add butter to a large skillet or wide shallow pot over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the onions, stirring occasionally, until they begin to turn translucent, about 3 minutes. Gradually add the okra, lima beans, and corn, stirring frequently for about 5 minutes, or until the vegetables have thawed and begin to warm. Add the diced tomatoes (with juices), 1 teaspoon of salt, pepper and cayenne pepper. Mix well, and reduce the heat to low.