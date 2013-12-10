Pickled Okra Succotash
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
August 2005

This super-simple okra succotash can be made year-round with frozen vegetables, and is packed with fresh flavor. Slideshow: More Okra Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 medium white onion, diced
  • 1 1-pound bag frozen cut okra (or 1 pound fresh-cut okra)
  • 1 1-pound bag frozen lima beans
  • 1 1-pound bag frozen sweet corn
  • 1 14.5-ounce can of diced tomatoes (with juices)
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly-ground pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Add butter to a large skillet or wide shallow pot over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the onions, stirring occasionally, until they begin to turn translucent, about 3 minutes. Gradually add the okra, lima beans, and corn, stirring frequently for about 5 minutes, or until the vegetables have thawed and begin to warm. Add the diced tomatoes (with juices), 1 teaspoon of salt, pepper and cayenne pepper. Mix well, and reduce the heat to low.

Step 2    

Stirring occasionally, allow the succotash to simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Let it sit for five minutes before serving.

