Pickled Mango Salad with Thai Bird Chile

Instead of the long-preserved mango pickle (a popular Indian condiment), Fresh India author Meera Sodha created this fresh, crisp, lightly pickled mango salad. She marinates ribbons of semi-ripe mango with lime juice and thinly sliced Thai bird chile. Slideshow: More Mango Recipes
How to Make It
Place onion in a medium bowl and add lime juice.
Using a vegetable peeler, peel mangoes; discard peel. Carefully shave mangoes top to bottom to create long, thin ribbons.
Place mango ribbons in bowl with onion, and add chile, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat. Add 1 tablespoon sugar, and toss again. Taste for sweetness and add additional sugar to taste. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours and up to 2 days.
