Pickled Mango Salad with Thai Bird Chile
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Meera Sodha
March 2018

Instead of the long-preserved mango pickle (a popular Indian condiment), Fresh India author Meera Sodha created this fresh, crisp, lightly pickled mango salad. She marinates ribbons of semi-ripe mango with lime juice and thinly sliced Thai bird chile.   Slideshow: More Mango Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced  red onion 
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice  
  • 2 large semi-ripe mangoes  
  • 1 Thai bird chile, finely chopped, or more to taste 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper, for seasoning 
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons granulated sugar  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place onion in a medium bowl and add lime juice.

Step 2    

Using a vegetable peeler, peel mangoes; discard peel. Carefully shave mangoes top to bottom to create long, thin ribbons.  

Step 3    

Place mango ribbons in bowl with onion, and add chile, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat. Add 1 tablespoon sugar, and toss again. Taste for sweetness and add additional sugar to taste. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours and up to 2 days.

