Pickled Jicama and Shiso
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 quart
Kay Chun
January 2017

Pickles are a key part of many Japanese meals. These crunchy and delicious ones take only a few minutes to prep and need as little as one hour before they’re ready to devour. Slideshow: More Pickled Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup low-sodium soy sauce 
  • 6 tablespoons distilled white vinegar 
  • 6 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt 
  • 2 teaspoons sugar 
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 1 pound jicama, peeled and cut into thin wedges 
  • 1 1/2 ounces shiso leaves  (60 leaves) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except for the jicama and shiso with 2 cups of water and bring to a simmer over moderate heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Cool until lukewarm. 

Step 2    

In a large bowl, combine the jicama and shiso with the brine. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour and serve, or transfer to the refrigerator until ready  to serve.

Make Ahead

The pickles can be refrigerated in the brine for 3 days.

