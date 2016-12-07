Pickled Jicama and Shiso

© John Kernick
Pickles are a key part of many Japanese meals. These crunchy and delicious ones take only a few minutes to prep and need as little as one hour before they’re ready to devour. Slideshow: More Pickled Recipes
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except for the jicama and shiso with 2 cups of water and bring to a simmer over moderate heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Cool until lukewarm.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine the jicama and shiso with the brine. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour and serve, or transfer to the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Make Ahead
The pickles can be refrigerated in the brine for 3 days.
