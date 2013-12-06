Pickled Jalapeños
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Quart
Emeril Lagasse
December 1997

One Christmas season, Emeril Lagasse came upon a silver martini shaker and handblown glasses at a New Orleans antiques store. He bought them, added a jar of his pickled jalapeños and created the perfect martini ensemble for a friend who loves the classic cocktail.  Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds jalapeños, stems removed
  • 1 quart distilled white vinegar
  • 12 garlic cloves
  • 6 bay leaves
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns

How to Make It

Step

Bring all of the ingredients to a boil in a saucepan. Simmer over low heat until the jalapeños are very soft, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes. Discard the bay leaves and pour the jalapeños and their liquid into a 1-quart canning jar. Let cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for up to 1 month.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up