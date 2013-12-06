One Christmas season, Emeril Lagasse came upon a silver martini shaker and handblown glasses at a New Orleans antiques store. He bought them, added a jar of his pickled jalapeños and created the perfect martini ensemble for a friend who loves the classic cocktail. Cocktail Party Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Bring all of the ingredients to a boil in a saucepan. Simmer over low heat until the jalapeños are very soft, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes. Discard the bay leaves and pour the jalapeños and their liquid into a 1-quart canning jar. Let cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for up to 1 month.
