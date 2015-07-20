© Cedric Angeles
These pickled green beans, made with white wine vinegar and lots of dill, require just 15 minutes of hands-on work. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, simmer the vinegar, water and salt, stirring, until the salt dissolves. Combine the beans and dill in a heatproof bowl; cover with the hot brine. Let cool to room temperature, about 2 hours. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
