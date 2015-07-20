Pickled Green Beans
Zakary Pelaccio
August 2015

These pickled green beans, made with white wine vinegar and lots of dill, require just 15 minutes of hands-on work. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 pound green or purple wax beans, trimmed
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped dill
How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, simmer the vinegar, water and salt, stirring, until the salt  dissolves. Combine the beans and dill in a heatproof bowl; cover with the hot brine. Let cool to room temperature, about 2 hours. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

