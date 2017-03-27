Pickled Green Almonds

Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Pickled Recipes
How to Make It
Heat the water and salt in a medium pot over medium heat, until the salt is dissolved. Reduce the heat and add the almonds. (I use a Vacupack vacuum sealer in order to keep the green color. If you are just simmering them they may turn dark, but they still taste good.) Simmer for about 20–30 minutes, until soft. The harder the shell is, the longer you have to leave it to become ready. Pour into 2 large mason jars and refrigerate until salty, about 3–4 days.
For serving, remove the almonds from the liquid and slice into 1⁄8-inch-thick rounds, or about 4 slices per almond.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5