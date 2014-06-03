Pickled Golden Chanterelles and Morels

This quick pickle is perfect for enjoying all summer long, says Andrew Zimmern. He suggests using cremini, button and any other mushrooms you can find, except for delicate trumpets and Japanese mushrooms. Slideshow: Mushroom Recipes
How to Make It
Wrap the peppercorns, garlic, thyme, dill, bay leaves, chile and cloves in a large piece of cheesecloth and tie it with kitchen string.
In a large saucepan, combine the water with the vinegar, sugar, salt and herb sachet and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the mushrooms and return to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat for 1 minute. Transfer the mushrooms and brine to a heatproof bowl and let cool completely, then cover and refrigerate overnight. Drain the mushrooms before serving.
Make Ahead
