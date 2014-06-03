Pickled Golden Chanterelles and Morels
© Madeleine Hill
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 quart
Andrew Zimmern
June 2014

This quick pickle is perfect for enjoying all summer long, says Andrew Zimmern. He suggests using cremini, button and any other mushrooms you can find, except for delicate trumpets and Japanese mushrooms. Slideshow: Mushroom Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 4 large garlic cloves
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 2 dill sprigs
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 fresh hot red chile
  • 3 whole cloves
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 pound mixed chanterelle and morel mushrooms, cleaned with a damp cloth

How to Make It

Step 1    

Wrap the peppercorns, garlic, thyme, dill, bay leaves, chile and cloves in a large piece of cheesecloth and tie it with kitchen string.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, combine the water with the vinegar, sugar, salt and herb sachet and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the mushrooms and return to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat for 1 minute. Transfer the mushrooms and brine to a heatproof bowl and let cool completely, then cover and refrigerate overnight. Drain the mushrooms before serving.

Make Ahead

The pickled mushrooms can be refrigerated in the brine for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up