Pickled Garden Vegetables

The stealth ingredient in this crunchy blend of carrots, radishes and cucumbers is mushroom broth, made by steeping dried porcini mushrooms in steaming hot water. The earthy flavor adds fantastic depth to the tangy pickles. Slideshow: How to Make Pickles
How to Make It
In a large colander set in a bowl, toss the carrots, radishes and cucumbers with 2 tablespoons of the salt. Let stand for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a heatproof medium bowl, cover the porcini with the boiling water and let cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Strain the porcini broth through a fine sieve into a large bowl. Squeeze the mushrooms dry and reserve them for another use. Add the vinegar, garlic, sugar and the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt to the porcini broth and whisk until the sugar and salt dissolve. Rinse the vegetables and squeeze them dry, then add to the porcini brine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight. Drain the pickled vegetables and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5