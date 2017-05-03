Pickled Fennel 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 quart
Joshua McFadden
June 2017

Chef Joshua McFadden of Ava Gene’s in Portland, Oregon, pickles fennel in early summer, at its peak, and then uses it in everything from grain salads to sandwiches piled high with salumi. Slideshow: More Fennel Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups hot water  
  • 1/2 cup unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • 1/3 cup sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt 
  • 2 small fennel bulbs, halved and very thinly sliced lengthwise through the core on a mandoline 
  • 5 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 2 rosemary sprigs 
  • 2 small dried hot chiles, such as árbol 

How to Make It

Step

In a 1-quart jar with a tight- fitting lid, shake the water, rice vinegar, sugar, white wine  vinegar and salt until the sugar and salt dissolve. Pack the fennel, garlic, rosemary and chiles into the jar, cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Drain the pickles before serving.  

Make Ahead

The pickled  fennel in its brine can be  refrigerated for up to 3 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up