Chef Joshua McFadden of Ava Gene’s in Portland, Oregon, pickles fennel in early summer, at its peak, and then uses it in everything from grain salads to sandwiches piled high with salumi. Slideshow: More Fennel Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a 1-quart jar with a tight- fitting lid, shake the water, rice vinegar, sugar, white wine vinegar and salt until the sugar and salt dissolve. Pack the fennel, garlic, rosemary and chiles into the jar, cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Drain the pickles before serving.
Make Ahead
The pickled fennel in its brine can be refrigerated for up to 3 weeks.
