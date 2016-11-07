Pickled Crudités with Buttermilk Dip
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Grant Achatz
December 2016

Star chef Grant Achatz gives the classic vegetables-and-dip hors d’oeuvre a nicely acidic punch by pickling the vegetables. The dip would also be fantastic as a dressing.  Slideshow: More Pickled Recipes

Ingredients

Pickles

  • 2 cups distilled white vinegar 
  • 2 cups dry white wine 
  • 1 cup sugar 
  • 1/4 cup kosher salt 
  • 7 garlic cloves 
  • 4 bay leaves 
  • 1 tablespoon allspice berries
  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns 
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds 
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 8 baby carrots, halved lengthwise 
  • 8 scallions, trimmed to 5 inches
  • 6 tender inner celery ribs, cut into 4-inch lengths 
  • 4 medium golden beets, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch wedges 
  • 2 yellow, red or mixed bell peppers, cut into 1/2-inch strips 
  • 1 English cucumber—halved crosswise, cut into spears and seeded 
  • 1 pound cauliflower, cut into florets 
  • 1 fennel bulb—halved lengthwise, cored and cut into 1/2-inch wedges 
  • 4 ounces sunchokes, scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch wedges 

Dip

  • 1 cup buttermilk 
  • 1 cup crème fraîche 
  • 1/4 cup minced parsley
  • 2 tablespoons minced chives 
  • 2 tablespoons minced dill 
  • 2 tablespoons minced tarragon 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon  distilled white vinegar 
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery seeds 
  • 1/4 teaspoon dill pollen or dill weed 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Dill, basil and tarragon sprigs, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pickle the vegetables In a large saucepan, combine 2 cups of water with the vinegar, wine, sugar, salt, garlic, bay leaves, allspice, coriander, peppercorns, cumin and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from the heat and let cool completely. Strain the brine into a very large bowl. Add all of the vegetables, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2    

Make the dip In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients except the salt and herb sprigs. Season with salt and refrigerate until chilled, at least 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Drain the pickled vegetables and pat dry. Arrange them decoratively on a platter, garnish with the herb sprigs and serve with the dip.

Make Ahead

The drained pickles and dip can be refrigerated separately for up to 3 days.

