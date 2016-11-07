Pickled Crudités with Buttermilk Dip

How to Make It

Step 1 Pickle the vegetables In a large saucepan, combine 2 cups of water with the vinegar, wine, sugar, salt, garlic, bay leaves, allspice, coriander, peppercorns, cumin and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from the heat and let cool completely. Strain the brine into a very large bowl. Add all of the vegetables, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2 Make the dip In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients except the salt and herb sprigs. Season with salt and refrigerate until chilled, at least 15 minutes.