Pickled Crudités with Buttermilk Dip

Star chef Grant Achatz gives the classic vegetables-and-dip hors d’oeuvre a nicely acidic punch by pickling the vegetables. The dip would also be fantastic as a dressing. Slideshow: More Pickled Recipes
How to Make It
Pickle the vegetables In a large saucepan, combine 2 cups of water with the vinegar, wine, sugar, salt, garlic, bay leaves, allspice, coriander, peppercorns, cumin and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from the heat and let cool completely. Strain the brine into a very large bowl. Add all of the vegetables, cover and refrigerate overnight.
Make the dip In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients except the salt and herb sprigs. Season with salt and refrigerate until chilled, at least 15 minutes.
Drain the pickled vegetables and pat dry. Arrange them decoratively on a platter, garnish with the herb sprigs and serve with the dip.
Make Ahead
