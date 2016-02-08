Pickled Chiles
Three Blue Ducks
March 2016

This all-purpose condiment—spicy serranos in a sweet-tangy brine—is great on pizza as well as grilled meat and poultry.

Ingredients

  • 7 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 7 serrano chiles, thinly sliced and seeded

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar, brown sugar and salt until the sugar and salt have dissolved. Stir in the sliced chiles. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for 2 hours.

Make Ahead

The pickled chiles can be refrigerated in the vinegar mixture for up  to 2 weeks.

