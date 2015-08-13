Pickled Cherries
These tangy pickled cherries from star chef Tom Colicchio are also great served alongside pâté, tossed in a salad or pitted and sprinkled over crostini smeared with fresh ricotta. Slideshow: More Cherry Recipes

  • 2 cups sherry vinegar
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 pound sweet cherries

In a medium saucepan, combine the vinegar, sugar and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the cherries and return to a boil, then simmer over moderately high heat for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool completely. Transfer the cherries and brine to a 1-quart container and refrigerate overnight. Drain and pit before serving.

The pickled cherries can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

