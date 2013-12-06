Keith Luce's Pickled Beet Salad with Amaranth and Hazelnuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Put the yogurt in a strainer set over a medium bowl and let drain in the refrigerator overnight or for up to 2 days. Transfer the yogurt cheese to a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a small nonreactive saucepan, combine the beets, red wine, vinegar, brown sugar and jalapeño. Simmer over low heat until the liquid is slightly reduced, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°. Toast eh hazelnuts on a baking sheet for about 8 minutes, or until golden brown. Transfer the nuts to a kitchen towel and rub them together to remove the skins. Coarsely chop the nuts.

Step 4 In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add a pinch of salt and the amaranth, stir well and cover. Simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the amaranth is tender and the water has evaporated, about 15 minutes. Season teh amaranth with salt and pepper and let cool, stirring once or twice.

Step 5 Light a charcoal grill or preheat a grill pan. Peel, quarter and core the pears. Coat them with 2 teaspoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill or pan-sear the pears over moderate heat until lightly charred, about 3 minutes per side. Let cool, then cut the pears into 1-inch pieces.

Step 6 In a large bowl, combine the lemon juice, the chives and the remaining 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Add the endive, pears and 1/4 cup of the toasted hazelnuts, toss well and season with salt and pepper.

Step 7 Set four 3 1/2- to 4-inch ring molds or four 4-ounce cans that are open at both ends on a baking sheet. Drain the pickled beets, reserving the liquid. Spoon the endive salad into the molds, pressing gently to form the bottom layer. Spread the yogurt cheese over the salad in each mold and top with a heaping tablespoon of the pickled beets and 1/3 cup of the amaranth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until completely chilled, about 30 minutes.