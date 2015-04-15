Picadillo Tacos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Jenn Louis
May 2015

Chef Jenn Louis uses lots of aromatic spices in this hash-like beef picadillo, which she piles into corn tortillas and serves with plenty of fixings. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, finely chopped
  • 3 large garlic cloves, sliced
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 pound ground beef chuck
  • 2 cups tomato puree
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Warm corn tortillas, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, pinto beans, grated Cotija cheese, salsa and lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, toast the almonds over low heat, stirring, until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.

Step 2    

In the same skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion, jalapeño and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is golden, about 5 minutes. Add the cinnamon, cumin, coriander and cloves and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the ground beef and cook over moderate heat, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato puree and raisins. Simmer until thick, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the lime juice and season the picadillo with salt and pepper. Stir in the almonds.

Step 3    

Serve the picadillo in corn tortillas, passing shredded lettuce, chopped onion, pinto beans, grated cheese, salsa and lime wedges at the table.

Make Ahead

The picadillo (without the almonds) can be refrigerated for 3 days.

Suggested Pairing

Pair these aromatic tacos with a crisp, malty ale.

