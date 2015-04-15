Picadillo Tacos

Step 2

In the same skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion, jalapeño and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is golden, about 5 minutes. Add the cinnamon, cumin, coriander and cloves and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the ground beef and cook over moderate heat, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato puree and raisins. Simmer until thick, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the lime juice and season the picadillo with salt and pepper. Stir in the almonds.