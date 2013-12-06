Phyllo Spring Rolls with Chicken and Chanterelles
Serves : MAKES 32 PIECES
Theodora van den Beld
October 1998

If you happen to have leftover cooked chicken breast in your refrigerator, you can use 1 cup of shredded meat to fill the spring rolls.  Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves ( 1/2 pound total), pounded 3/4 inch thick
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 4 ounces fresh chanterelles, rinsed well and quartered
  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons dry sherry or dry white wine
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped sage
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
  • 2 ounces chilled Brie with the rind removed, cut into 1/2 -inch cubes
  • 8 phyllo sheets, plus more in case of tearing
  • About 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil just until smoking. Season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat until browned, about 4 minutes. Turn and sear until just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and cut the chicken across the grain into thin strips.

Step 2    

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in the skillet. Add the mushrooms and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until tender and browned around the edges, about 7 minutes. Add the shallots and cook, stirring, until tender, about 3 minutes. Add the sherry, sage and thyme and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid has evaporated. Season the mushrooms with salt and pepper and transfer to a bowl. Add the chicken and Brie and stir until the Brie has melted.

Step 3    

Lay a sheet of phyllo on a work surface with a long edge toward you. Brush the phyllo with melted butter and top with a second phyllo sheet. Cut the sheets in half lengthwise. Spoon 1/4 cup of the filling along the short edge of one phyllo rectangle. Shape the filling into a 6-inch log and roll up one complete turn. Fold in the sides and continue rolling to form a tight cylinder. Fill and roll the second phyllo half. Brush the rolls with butter and transfer to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining phyllo and filling. Refrigerate the rolls until chilled.

Step 4    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Bake the phyllo rolls in the upper third of the oven for about 30 minutes, or until golden brown and heated through. Let cool, then transfer to a cutting board. Cut each roll in half and then in half again diagonally. Set the spring rolls upright on a tray and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The uncooked spring rolls can be refrigerated for up to 8 hours.

