Phoenicia Diner's Breakfast Skillet

Phoenicia Diner in Phoenicia, New York, offers an impressive list of breakfast “skillets.” This creamy egg scramble studded with smoked trout is meant for one, but it can be easily doubled or quadrupled. Slideshow: Biscuit Recipes
How to Make It
In a small cast-iron skillet, heat the butter until it starts to foam. Add the eggs, trout, crème fraîche, Parmigiano-Reggiano, the 1 tablespoon of chives and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, shaking the pan and stirring gently with a spatula, until small curds form and the eggs are just set, about 4 minutes. Garnish with snipped chives and serve with toast.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Cannoli Roberto
Review Body: Phoenicia is where all the musicians in NY went after their gigs...best place for eggs in a skillet after 4AM.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-08-12