Phoenicia Diner's Breakfast Skillet
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Melchor Rosas
November 2015

Phoenicia Diner in Phoenicia, New York, offers an impressive list of breakfast “skillets.” This creamy egg scramble studded with smoked trout is meant for one, but it can be easily doubled or quadrupled. Slideshow: Biscuit Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 ounces flaked smoked trout (1/3 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon crème fraîche
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1 tablespoon snipped chives, plus more for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Toast, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a small cast-iron skillet, heat the butter until it starts to foam. Add the eggs, trout, crème fraîche, Parmigiano-Reggiano, the 1 tablespoon of chives and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, shaking the pan and stirring gently with a spatula, until small curds form and the eggs are just set, about 4 minutes. Garnish with snipped chives and serve with toast.

