Philippe Khallins

In a medium saucepan, combine one 13 2/3-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk, 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, 1/4 cup minced fresh ginger, 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh lemongrass, 1 1/2 small dried Tianjin (Chinese red) chiles and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook over moderate heat until simmering, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and add 1/4 cup kaffir lime leaves. Let cool, transfer to a jar and refrigerate overnight. Strain through a cheesecloth-lined sieve into another jar and refrigerate for up to 1 week. Makes about 13 ounces.