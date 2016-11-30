Philippe Khallins

At Mission Chinese Food in New York City, Sam Anderson mixes coconut milk with gin and serves the drink in small soup bowls because the flavors are reminiscent of Thai tom kha gai soup. This mocktail variation is rich, creamy and incredibly aromatic. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Coconut Mix, pineapple juice and lime juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into 2 chilled tea cups and add a few ice cubes. Garnish with the lime leaves and cayenne pepper.
Notes
In a medium saucepan, combine one 13 2/3-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk, 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, 1/4 cup minced fresh ginger, 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh lemongrass, 1 1/2 small dried Tianjin (Chinese red) chiles and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook over moderate heat until simmering, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and add 1/4 cup kaffir lime leaves. Let cool, transfer to a jar and refrigerate overnight. Strain through a cheesecloth-lined sieve into another jar and refrigerate for up to 1 week. Makes about 13 ounces.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Cayenne pepper gives the spark in this drink!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-06