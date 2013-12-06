Pheasant with Chorizo and Corn Bread Stuffing

Mark Miller, chef-owner of the original Coyote Cafe in Santa Fe, two others in Las Vegas and Austin, and Red Sage in Washington, D.C., remembers his first encounter with chorizo: "In the kitchen I found my mother cooking juicy red sausage. Impulsively, I took a piece. When I put it in my mouth, there was an explosion of flavors, then a blast of heat. I was hooked."Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips
In a heavy medium skillet, cook the chorizo over moderately high heat until browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Discard the fat.
Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the skillet. Add the onion, celery, serranos and garlic and cook until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Toss the vegetables with the chorizo. Mix in the Blue Corn Bread, thyme, sage and cilantro. Stir in the half-and-half and egg. Season with the pepper and mix thoroughly.
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large heavy skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter in the oil. Add the pheasants and sear over moderately high heat, turning with tongs, until golden all over, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.
Stuff the birds with about half of the stuffing and reserve the rest. Place the pheasants, breast side up, without touching, in a roasting pan and crisscross 2 bacon strips over each bird. Roast until the juices run clear when the thighs are pierced with a small knife, about 45 minutes. Cover loosely with foil and let rest for 20 minutes before carving.
Meanwhile, shape the remaining stuffing into twelve 2-inch round patties. Preheat a cast-iron skillet over moderate heat, add the patties and cook, turning, until lightly browned, 4 to 6 minutes.
Carve the pheasants and serve with the patties and cavity stuffing.
Review Body: I used some good sausages I already had instead of the chorizo. If was really fabulous. And instead of the bacon and other fat, I just rendered some of the fat of the bird to coat the bird and for occasional basting. I had a bigger bird, so it took longer to cook.
