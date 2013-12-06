Pheasant with Chorizo and Corn Bread Stuffing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4-6
Mark Miller
May 1996

Mark Miller, chef-owner of the original Coyote Cafe in Santa Fe, two others in Las Vegas and Austin, and Red Sage in Washington, D.C., remembers his first encounter with chorizo: "In the kitchen I found my mother cooking juicy red sausage. Impulsively, I took a piece. When I put it in my mouth, there was an explosion of flavors, then a blast of heat. I was hooked."Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound chorizo sausage,crumbled
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons finely diced celery
  • 5 serrano chiles, seeded and minced
  • 1 medium garlic clove, minced
  • 3 cups crumbled Blue Corn Bread
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon crumbled dried sage
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons half-and-half
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • Two 2 1/2 -pound pheasants
  • 4 slices of bacon

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a heavy medium skillet, cook the chorizo over moderately high heat until browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Discard the fat.

Step 2    

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the skillet. Add the onion, celery, serranos and garlic and cook until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Toss the vegetables with the chorizo. Mix in the Blue Corn Bread, thyme, sage and cilantro. Stir in the half-and-half and egg. Season with the pepper and mix thoroughly.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large heavy skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter in the oil. Add the pheasants and sear over moderately high heat, turning with tongs, until golden all over, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

Step 4    

Stuff the birds with about half of the stuffing and reserve the rest. Place the pheasants, breast side up, without touching, in a roasting pan and crisscross 2 bacon strips over each bird. Roast until the juices run clear when the thighs are pierced with a small knife, about 45 minutes. Cover loosely with foil and let rest for 20 minutes before carving.

Step 5    

Meanwhile, shape the remaining stuffing into twelve 2-inch round patties. Preheat a cast-iron skillet over moderate heat, add the patties and cook, turning, until lightly browned, 4 to 6 minutes.

Step 6    

Carve the pheasants and serve with the patties and cavity stuffing.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up