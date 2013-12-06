Petits Pots à l'Absinthe

Author Name: Jeff Herman

Review Body: Like the idea of an egg-less version. Tried this one a couple of times. Came out sloppy and liquid, like butter milk from a carton. Decided to try increasing the gelatin powder to two tsp to see if couldn't fix the issue, and the consistency turned into giggly jello. It's not a custard deal at all. But I like a true creme custard. So, I'm going back to the yolk. Flavor wise it's delicious. But as a custard? Nope...It missed the mark.

Review Rating: 1

Date Published: 2017-07-22