Petits Pots à l'Absinthe
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Didier Murat and Julianne Jones
October 2011

Absinthe adds a subtle anise flavor to these puddings, which are delicious with berries. Slideshow: More Beautiful Desserts

Ingredients

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2/3 cup whole milk
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon unflavored powdered gelatin dissolved in 2 tablespoons of water
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons absinthe
  • Fresh berries, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, milk and sugar and bring to a simmer. Off the heat, whisk in the gelatin and absinthe.

Step 2    

Strain the mixture through a fine sieve into a pitcher and pour into six 4-ounce ramekins or bowls. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the puddings and refrigerate until set, at least 6 hours. Serve with fresh berries.

Make Ahead

The pots à l’absinthe can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up