Petits Pots à l'Absinthe

Absinthe adds a subtle anise flavor to these puddings, which are delicious with berries. Slideshow: More Beautiful Desserts
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, milk and sugar and bring to a simmer. Off the heat, whisk in the gelatin and absinthe.
Strain the mixture through a fine sieve into a pitcher and pour into six 4-ounce ramekins or bowls. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the puddings and refrigerate until set, at least 6 hours. Serve with fresh berries.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 2965
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Jeff Herman
Review Body: Like the idea of an egg-less version. Tried this one a couple of times. Came out sloppy and liquid, like butter milk from a carton. Decided to try increasing the gelatin powder to two tsp to see if couldn't fix the issue, and the consistency turned into giggly jello. It's not a custard deal at all. But I like a true creme custard. So, I'm going back to the yolk. Flavor wise it's delicious. But as a custard? Nope...It missed the mark.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-07-22
Author Name: Shiva Chigurupati
Review Body: good one
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-03