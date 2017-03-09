Petite Leg of Lamb with Pickled Rhubarb Salsa

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the salsa In a medium saucepan, combine the cider vinegar with the sugar, salt and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the rhubarb and onion. Let cool completely, then transfer to a medium bowl and refrigerate for 1 hour. Drain well, return to the bowl and stir in the parsley.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the lamb Preheat the oven to 400° and set a rack on a baking sheet. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the garlic, thyme, fennel seeds, salt and pepper. Using a paring knife, poke holes all over the lamb. Rub the garlic mixture all over the lamb and transfer it to the rack.