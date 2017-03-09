Petite Leg of Lamb with Pickled Rhubarb Salsa

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple loves leg of lamb, but it’s sometimes such a commitment to make a whole one. Here, he opts to roast a petite leg, which is the shank end with the hip bone removed. It’s ideal for a small group. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes
How to Make It
Make the salsa In a medium saucepan, combine the cider vinegar with the sugar, salt and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the rhubarb and onion. Let cool completely, then transfer to a medium bowl and refrigerate for 1 hour. Drain well, return to the bowl and stir in the parsley.
Meanwhile, make the lamb Preheat the oven to 400° and set a rack on a baking sheet. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the garlic, thyme, fennel seeds, salt and pepper. Using a paring knife, poke holes all over the lamb. Rub the garlic mixture all over the lamb and transfer it to the rack.
Roast the lamb for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 135°. Transfer the lamb to a carving board and let rest for 30 minutes. Carve the lamb and serve with the salsa.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: The roast in this lamb looks perfect. This looks great!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-04