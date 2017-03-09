Petite Leg of Lamb with Pickled Rhubarb Salsa
© Con Poulos
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
April 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple loves leg of lamb, but it’s sometimes such a commitment to make a whole one. Here, he opts to roast a petite leg, which is the shank end with the hip bone removed. It’s ideal for a small group. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

SALSA:

  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar 
  • 3 tablespoons sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt 
  • 1/2 pound rhubarb, cut into   1/3-inch pieces 
  • 2 tablespoons minced red onion 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley 

LAMB :

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/4 cup minced garlic 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped thyme 
  • 1 tablespoon crushed fennel seeds 
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt  
  • 2 teaspoons pepper 
  • One 4 1/2-pound semi-boneless leg of lamb (shank end; hip bone removed) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the salsa In a medium saucepan, combine the cider vinegar with the sugar, salt and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the rhubarb and onion. Let  cool completely, then transfer to a medium bowl and refrigerate for 1 hour. Drain well, return to the bowl and stir in the parsley. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, make the lamb Preheat the oven to 400° and set a rack on a baking sheet. In a small bowl, whisk the olive  oil with the garlic, thyme, fennel seeds, salt and pepper. Using  a paring knife, poke holes all over the lamb. Rub the garlic mixture all over the lamb and transfer it to the rack. 

Step 3    

Roast the lamb for about  1 hour and 20 minutes, until  an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 135°. Transfer the lamb to a carving board and let rest for 30 minutes. Carve the lamb and serve with the salsa.

Make Ahead

The pickled rhubarb salsa can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Stir in the parsley before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up