Petal-Printed Pasta

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, pulse the flour and salt. With the machine on, add the eggs and olive oil and process until the dough forms a ball. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth; the dough should be firm but not dry. Wrap the dough in plastic and set aside for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Cut the dough into 4 pieces. Working with 1 piece at a time, and keeping the rest covered, run the dough through successively narrower settings on a pasta machine until you reach the thinnest. You should have a 2-foot-long sheet of pasta. Cut the sheet in half crosswise.