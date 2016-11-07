Petal-and-Berry Beauty Tonic

This vibrant tonic from Amanda Chantal Bacon’s The Moon Juice Cookbook is truly magical: The hibiscus acts as a natural digestive cleanser, while the goji and Schisandra berries both tone and brighten your skin as well as relieve stress. (All three ingredients are available from amazon.com.) Bonus: This tonic can be enjoyed hot, cold, mixed with sparkling water or even topped with Champagne (that’s good for you, right?). Slideshow: More Berry Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the goji berries, hibiscus flowers and Schisandra berries. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Strain the tonic through a fine-mesh sieve set over a large jar. Whisk in the honey and rosewater, cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Serve warm or, if desired, over ice topped with sparkling water or wine.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5