Petal-and-Berry Beauty Tonic

This vibrant tonic from Amanda Chantal Bacon’s The Moon Juice Cookbook is truly magical: The hibiscus acts as a natural digestive cleanser, while the goji and Schisandra berries both tone and brighten your skin as well as relieve stress. (All three ingredients are available from amazon.com.) Bonus: This tonic can be enjoyed hot, cold, mixed with sparkling water or even topped with Champagne (that’s good for you, right?). Slideshow: More Berry Recipes