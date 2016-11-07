Petal-and-Berry Beauty Tonic
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 drinks
Amanda Chantal Bacon
December 2016

This vibrant tonic from Amanda Chantal Bacon’s The Moon Juice Cookbook is truly magical: The hibiscus acts as a natural digestive cleanser, while the goji and Schisandra berries both tone and brighten your skin as well as relieve stress. (All three ingredients are available from amazon.com.) Bonus: This tonic can be enjoyed hot, cold, mixed with sparkling water or even topped with Champagne (that’s good for you, right?).  Slideshow: More Berry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup goji berries 
  • 1/4 cup dried hibiscus flowers
  • 1 teaspoon ground Schisandra berries
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons rosewater 
  • Ice and sparkling water or wine, for serving (optional) 

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the goji berries, hibiscus flowers and Schisandra berries. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Strain the tonic through a fine-mesh sieve set over a large jar. Whisk in the honey and rosewater, cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Serve warm or, if desired, over ice topped with sparkling water or wine.

Make Ahead

The tonic can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

