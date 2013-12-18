Pesto Quinoa Salad with Bell Pepper and Cucumbers

Easy quinoa salad recipe with pesto. This quick quinoa recipe can be made ahead of time for a fast dinner. Slideshow: Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.
Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.
Keeping the pan covered, let it stand for 5 minutes, or until the remaining water is absorbed. Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to completely cool.
In a large bowl toss together the cooled quinoa, pesto, bell peppers, and cucumber. Season with salt and black pepper, to taste. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
