Pesto Quinoa Salad with Bell Pepper and Cucumbers
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
July 2014

Easy quinoa salad recipe with pesto. This quick quinoa recipe can be made ahead of time for a fast dinner. Slideshow: Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • Pinch of kosher or sea salt
  • 1 cup pesto
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1 medium cucumber, seeded and diced
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.

Step 2    

Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.

Step 3    

Keeping the pan covered, let it stand for 5 minutes, or until the remaining water is absorbed. Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to completely cool.

Step 4    

In a large bowl toss together the cooled quinoa, pesto, bell peppers, and cucumber. Season with salt and black pepper, to taste. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

