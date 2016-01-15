Pesto Orzo with Zucchini Ribbons and Bread Crumbs
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
March 2014

A vegetable peeler is a great tool to make easy vegetable ribbons. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 cup pine nuts
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cups fresh basil
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound orzo pasta
  • 1 medium zucchini
  • 1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor with the motor running, drop in the garlic and finely chop. Add the nuts, cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and pulse to finely chop. Add the basil. With the motor running, add the oil, blending to combine.

Step 2    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 3/4 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Toss the pasta with the pesto and about half the reserved cooking water. Add more water for a looser consistency.

Step 3    

Cut the ends from the zucchini. Using a vegetable peeler, make ribbons from the zucchini.

Step 4    

In a medium heavy skillet, heat the butter over medium heat until hot. Stir in the breadcrumbs and fry until golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Season the breadcrumbs with salt and pepper to taste. Toss the zucchini ribbons with the pasta, then sprinkle with the bread crumbs. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.

