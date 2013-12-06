Pesto-Crusted Salmon

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, pulse the garlic and pine nuts to a paste. Add the basil and process to a paste. With the machine on, slowly pour in 1/2 cup of the olive oil, scraping down the sides once, to make a smooth pesto sauce. Scrape the pesto into a bowl and stir in 1 cup of the bread crumbs. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large skillet, warm 2 teaspoons of the oil over high heat. Season the salmon fillets on both sides with salt and pepper. When the oil is almost smoking, add 3 of the fillets and brown them quickly, turning once, about 1 minute per side. Repeat with the remaining fillets and brown them quickly, turning once, about 1 minute per side. Repeat with the remaining fillets. Let the salmon cool to room temperature.

Step 3 Spread 2 tablespoons of the pesto on 1 side of each fillet. Gently pack the remaining bread crumbs on top of the pesto.