Pesto Chicken Noodle Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups
Ian Knauer
December 2014

You can use about 1 cup of store-bought pesto instead of making your own for an even faster soup. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/2 cup pine nuts
  • 1/2 cup finely grated parmesan cheese
  • 4 cups fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into cubes
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 pound pasta spirals

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor with the motor running, drop the garlic into the food tube and finely chop. Add the pint nuts, cheese, 4 cups basil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, then pulse to finely chop. With the motor running, pour the oil into the pest until combined. Reserve the pesto.

Step 2    

In a large heavy pot, add the chicken and stock and bring to a simmer. Simmer the stock until the chicken is cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove the chicken and let cool to warm. Bring the stock to a boil and stir the noodles. Cook until al dente. Shred the chicken and return it to the soup. Remove the soup from the heat and whisk in the reserved pesto. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve topped with additional basil leaves.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up