Pesto Bulgur Salad with Tomatoes, Basil, and Feta
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
January 2015

A simple bulgur salad for everyone who loves pesto, basil and summer picnics. Slideshow: More Summer Salads

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup bulgur
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 3/4 cup pesto
  • 4 ounces cherry tomatoes, quartered (about 1 cup)
  • 1 cup chopped basil leaves
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan bring the water to a boil. Stir in the bulgur and salt, remove from the heat and allow to sit for 25 minutes, or until the bulgur is tender. Drain excess water. Set aside to cool.

Step 2    

Put bulgur in a large bowl. Gently stir in the pesto. Fold in the tomatoes, basil, and feta cheese. Season with pepper and additional salt, if desired. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up