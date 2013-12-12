Pesto Bulgur Salad with Tomatoes, Basil, and Feta

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
A simple bulgur salad for everyone who loves pesto, basil and summer picnics. Slideshow: More Summer Salads
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan bring the water to a boil. Stir in the bulgur and salt, remove from the heat and allow to sit for 25 minutes, or until the bulgur is tender. Drain excess water. Set aside to cool.
Step 2
Put bulgur in a large bowl. Gently stir in the pesto. Fold in the tomatoes, basil, and feta cheese. Season with pepper and additional salt, if desired. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 5471
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5