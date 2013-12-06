Pesto and Brie Canapes
Food & Wine
December 1995

Choose a wedge of ripe Brie that's soft in the center for these garlic-spiked bites from Word of Mouth in New York City. You can toast the bread slices for a crisper base. Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide  Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup pine nuts (about 3 ounces)
  • 8 oil-packed sun-dried tomato halves, drained and finely chopped
  • 2 small garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (about 2 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/3 cup minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh basil
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 pound ripe Brie, rind removed, at room temperature
  • 1 long baguette, sliced diagonally 1/4 inch thick (about 50 slices)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pine nuts on a baking sheet and toast for about 8 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally, until golden. Transfer the nuts to a work surface and coarsely chop them.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, combine the sun-dried tomatoes with the garlic, Parmesan, olive oil, parsley, basil and pepper. In a medium bowl, vigorously beat the Brie. Spread 1 rounded teaspoon of Brie on each baguette slice. Top each with 1/2 teaspoon of the pesto, sprinkle with the pine nuts and serve.

