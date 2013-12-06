Pesto and Brie Canapes

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pine nuts on a baking sheet and toast for about 8 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally, until golden. Transfer the nuts to a work surface and coarsely chop them.

Step 2

In a small bowl, combine the sun-dried tomatoes with the garlic, Parmesan, olive oil, parsley, basil and pepper. In a medium bowl, vigorously beat the Brie. Spread 1 rounded teaspoon of Brie on each baguette slice. Top each with 1/2 teaspoon of the pesto, sprinkle with the pine nuts and serve.