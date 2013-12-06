Pesto
Store-bought pesto is perfectly acceptable for this rice salad (that's what we used), but if you'd like to make it yourself, here's an easy, delicious version.  More Terrific Salads

Ingredients

  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups packed fresh basil leaves
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender or food processor, mince the garlic and basil with the salt.

Step 2    

With the machine on, add the olive oil in a thin stream. Continue running the machine until the mixture is smooth, scraping down the ingredients if necessary. Add the pine nuts and Parmesan and blend or process until the nuts are chopped.

