Store-bought pesto is perfectly acceptable for this rice salad (that's what we used), but if you'd like to make it yourself, here's an easy, delicious version. More Terrific Salads
How to Make It
Step 1
In a blender or food processor, mince the garlic and basil with the salt.
Step 2
With the machine on, add the olive oil in a thin stream. Continue running the machine until the mixture is smooth, scraping down the ingredients if necessary. Add the pine nuts and Parmesan and blend or process until the nuts are chopped.
