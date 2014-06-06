Peruvian-Style Pasta Bolognese

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender or mini processor, combine the ginger, garlic, vinegar, ají amarillo paste, black pepper and 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce and puree until smooth. Reserve the ginger-garlic sauce.

Step 2 In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the ground beef and cook over high heat, stirring to break up the meat, until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a bowl.

Step 4 Add the onion to the skillet and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the meat and tomatoes and cook over high heat for 1 minute, then add the remaining 2 tablespoons of soy sauce and boil for 1 minute. Stir in the chicken stock and the ginger-garlic sauce and bring to a boil.