Peruvian-Style Arroz con Pollo

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a blender, soak the saltines in the milk.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over moderate heat. Add the onion and chiles and cook, stirring, until the onion is softened and golden. Transfer to the blender, add the feta and puree until smooth. Season the feta huancaina with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Generously season the chicken with salt and pepper. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over high heat. Add the chicken and cook until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Turn the chicken over, transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for about 10 minutes, until just cooked through.

Step 4 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the carrot, season with salt and cook over moderately high heat until softened and lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring constantly, until the rice resembles risotto, about 5 minutes.