Peruvian Seafood and Rice Stew

Chef Ricardo Zarate makes this easy Peruvian paella at Mo-Chica in Los Angeles. He starts with already-cooked rice, which means it’s quicker to prepare than traditional Spanish paella. Zarate flavors the dish with spicy Peruvian chile paste (you can substitute soaked and pureed ancho chiles). For serving, he tops the seafood and rice with a bright, fresh tomato salsa called salsa criolla.
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and season with salt and pepper.
In a large, wide saucepan, heat the canola oil. Add the ají panca paste and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the rice and stir for 1 minute, then stir in the clam juice and bring to a boil. Add the mussels and cook until they open, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the mussels to a bowl. Discard any that do not open. Reduce the heat to moderate and continue simmering the rice, stirring constantly, until it has the texture of a very loose risotto, about 4 minutes longer.
Make Ahead
Notes
Ají panca paste, made from red Peruvian chiles, is available at specialty food shops and online at spanishtable.com.
