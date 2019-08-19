Peruvian Chicken Skewers (Anticuchos de Pollo)
Serves : Makes 8 skewers
By Stephanie Izard
September 2019

These Peruvian skewers are coated in a thick chile marinade that withstands the heat of the grill and clings to the chicken, yielding caramelized, charred bits.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup ají panca paste (about 4 ounce)
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons gochujang
  • 1 tablespoon tamari or soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons toasted cumin seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 large garlic clove
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • Huacatay Dipping Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

Soak 8 (12-inch) wooden skewers in water 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat grill to very high (500°F to 550°F). Place ají panca paste, olive oil, vinegar, gochujang, tamari, cumin, oregano, pepper, and garlic in a blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl; add chicken, and stir to coat. Let stand 5 minutes at room temperature.

Step 3    

Remove skewers from water. Thread 4 to 5 chicken pieces onto each skewer, leaving a 1/2-inch space between pieces. Place kebabs on oiled grates; grill, covered, until charred and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side. Serve with huacatay dipping sauce.

Suggested Pairing

Lively South American red.

