Peruvian Chicken Skewers (Anticuchos de Pollo)

These Peruvian skewers are coated in a thick chile marinade that withstands the heat of the grill and clings to the chicken, yielding caramelized, charred bits.
How to Make It
Soak 8 (12-inch) wooden skewers in water 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, preheat grill to very high (500°F to 550°F). Place ají panca paste, olive oil, vinegar, gochujang, tamari, cumin, oregano, pepper, and garlic in a blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl; add chicken, and stir to coat. Let stand 5 minutes at room temperature.
Remove skewers from water. Thread 4 to 5 chicken pieces onto each skewer, leaving a 1/2-inch space between pieces. Place kebabs on oiled grates; grill, covered, until charred and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side. Serve with huacatay dipping sauce.