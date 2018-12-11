Persimmons, Pomegranate, and Purslane with Pepitas 

Suzanne Goin, the chef at the famed Lucques in Los Angeles, marked 20 years of business in 2018 with a dinner that celebrated her now-classic blend of French cuisine and California produce. Goin refers to this salad as “The 4 Ps” and thinks of it as a persimmon salad with an arugula garnish, rather than the other way around.
How to Make It
Combine lime juice, shallot, and orange juice in a bowl. Let stand 10 minutes. Whisk in olive oil.
Place persimmons in a large bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Add dressing, and toss gently to coat. Season arugula and purslane with salt and pepper, and gently toss with dressed persimmons. Divide salad among six plates, and top with pomegranate arils and pepitas.