Persimmons, Pomegranate, and Purslane with Pepitas 
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
January 2019

Suzanne Goin, the chef at the famed Lucques in Los Angeles, marked 20 years of business in 2018 with a dinner that celebrated her now-classic blend of French cuisine and California produce. Goin refers to this salad as “The 4 Ps” and thinks of it as a persimmon salad with an arugula garnish, rather than the other way around.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 large or 6 small Fuyu persimmons (about 1 pound), cut into 1/4-inch wedges
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 bunch young arugula (about 2 cups), rinsed and dried
  • 1 cup purslane sprigs
  • 6 tablespoons pomegranate arils
  • 6 tablespoons salted roasted pepitas

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine lime juice, shallot, and orange juice in a bowl. Let stand 10 minutes. Whisk in olive oil.

Step 2    

Place persimmons in a large bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Add dressing, and toss gently to coat. Season arugula and purslane with salt and pepper, and gently toss with dressed persimmons. Divide salad among six plates, and top with pomegranate arils and pepitas.

Suggested Pairing

Medium-bodied, almondy Verdicchio.

