Persimmon-Goat Cheese Wedges
© Frances Janisch
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Maria Helm Sinskey
December 2006

"In late fall there are almost as many persimmons in Napa Valley as grapes," says Maria Helm Sinskey. Among the creative ways she uses them: these wedges of sweet persimmon layered with goat cheese.  More Make-Ahead Hors D'Oeuvres Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup salted roasted almonds, very finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 4 ounces fresh goat cheese, softened
  • 4 Fuyu persimmons, sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick
  • Aged balsamic vinegar, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons of the almonds and the parsley with the goat cheese. Divide the mixture into 6 equal pieces and roll each into a ball. Using a 2-inch round biscuit cutter, stamp out 12 rounds from the persimmon slices.

Step 2    

Sandwich each goat cheese ball between 2 persimmon slices, pressing to flatten slightly. Roll the edges in the remaining almonds and refrigerate until firm, at least 10 minutes or overnight. Cut each round into quarters and transfer to a plate. Drizzle lightly with balsamic vinegar and serve.

