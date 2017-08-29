Persimmon-and-Endive Salad with Honey Vinegar and Avocado Oil Vinaigrette 
October 2017

 The combination of buttery avocado oil and bracing honey vinegar (made from mead) makes for a fantastic vinaigrette in this crunchy, colorful and delicious salad. Slideshow: More Persimmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup honey vinegar 
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard 
  • 1/4 cup unrefined avocado oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper 
  • 4 heads of Belgian endive, leaves separated  
  • 2 persimmons, very thinly sliced crosswise on a mandoline 
  • 1 Hass avocado—peeled, pitted and cut into thin wedges 
  • 1/2 cup toasted almonds, chopped, plus more for garnish 
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds, plus more for garnish 

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar with the Dijon. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the avocado oil until incorporated; season with salt and pepper. Gently fold in the remaining ingredients and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with additional almonds and pomegranate seeds and serve. 

