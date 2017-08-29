Persimmon-and-Endive Salad with Honey Vinegar and Avocado Oil Vinaigrette 

Con Poulos
The combination of buttery avocado oil and bracing honey vinegar (made from mead) makes for a fantastic vinaigrette in this crunchy, colorful and delicious salad. Slideshow: More Persimmon Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar with the Dijon. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the avocado oil until incorporated; season with salt and pepper. Gently fold in the remaining ingredients and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with additional almonds and pomegranate seeds and serve.
Author Name: Priscilla Tsang
Review Body: Tasty!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-04-09