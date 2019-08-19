Persimmon and Chrysanthemum Greens Ohitashi
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Prairie Stuart-Wolff
September 2019

Sweet, plush, and lightly tart persimmons are the perfect balance to vegetal shungiku greens. Try subsituting adult arugula or spinach, or baby kale. You want a green that cooks down but still holds onto its texture

Ingredients

  • 1 medium-size ripe Fuyu persimmon
  • 1 tablespoon fresh or bottled yuzu juice
  • 6 1/2 ounces edible chrysanthemum greens (shungiku) or arugula
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon light soy sauce (usukuchi)
  • 3/8 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a Y-shaped vegetable peeler, remove and discard thick persimmon skin. Cut into wedges, and cut into smaller bite-size chunks. Place in a medium bowl; add yuzu juice, and toss to coat. Set aside.

Step 2    

Place greens in a large saucepan, and add water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until just blanched, about 30 seconds. Immediately transfer greens to a bowl of ice water. Squeeze greens, removing as much water as you can. (You should have about 1/2 cup squeezed greens.) Chop greens into 1/2-inch pieces. Add chopped greens to persimmon mixture; toss to combine. Stir in sesame oils, soy sauce, and salt.

Make Ahead

Ohitashi may be prepared up to 6 hours ahead; keep chilled until ready to serve.

