Persimmon and Chrysanthemum Greens Ohitashi

Using a Y-shaped vegetable peeler, remove and discard thick persimmon skin. Cut into wedges, and cut into smaller bite-size chunks. Place in a medium bowl; add yuzu juice, and toss to coat. Set aside.

Step 2

Place greens in a large saucepan, and add water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until just blanched, about 30 seconds. Immediately transfer greens to a bowl of ice water. Squeeze greens, removing as much water as you can. (You should have about 1/2 cup squeezed greens.) Chop greens into 1/2-inch pieces. Add chopped greens to persimmon mixture; toss to combine. Stir in sesame oils, soy sauce, and salt.