Persian Split Pea and Rice Soup with Lamb Meatballs

Author Name: @BluePopsicle Review Body: Scallions are listed in the directions, but not in the ingredient list. The magazine states: 4 scallions, thinly sliced" Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-11-03

Author Name: Azzie Review Body: This is a decent recipe!. With that said as a Persian woman and cook I can tell you that ash is predominantly herbs. So you need to Att last double the herbs listed and basically any other greens you like!. However there is NEVER cinnamon in a Ash!. So surprised that it's listed with it. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-11-06

Author Name: Msbell11 Review Body: Filling and tasty, really good for a cold winter night. Had trouble finding the molasses, so subbed pomegranate seeds instead. As another reviewer mentioned, its best with double meatballs. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-29

Author Name: dory92064 Review Body: I'm not a Persian women so can't speak to how authentic the recipe is, but I loved it -- the brightness of the herbaceous flavor and the lamb meatballs was wonderful. This is definitely a keeper. The recommendation of Rose wine was perfect. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-12

Author Name: Myiah Hutchens Review Body: This is fabulous! The soup definitely is improved by a night in the fridge so I'd recommend making it a day in advance. I cheated and used canned fried onions rather than frying fresh and thought it worked well. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-12-04

Author Name: MKO120 Review Body: I found it a little boring but my husband loved it. Double the lamb meatballs - you need 2 meatballs for every cup of soup and you have 10-15 cups of soup. Make 30 meatballs (1 lb of lamb). Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-11-12